Published 7:46 PM

Man who shot his 3 kids at church had restraining order

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The man who shot his three children, one other person and himself at a California church on Monday was estranged from the kids’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, an official says. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones says investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children, and the fourth victim, an adult, was the chaperone. The shooter’s identity wasn’t immediately released. 

