Prison for man who stole $500K watch in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A third gang member was sentenced to federal prison for the brazen armed robbery of a man’s $500,000 watch while he was dining outdoors in Beverly Hills. Forty-one-year-old Marquise Anthony Gardon pleaded guilty in September to two felonies including robbery. On Monday he received a five year prison sentence. Two other defendants, 21-year-old Malik Lamont Powell and 18-year-old Khai McGhee, were each sentenced earlier this month to 12 years in prison. A woman was shot in the leg during a struggle over the watch and the gun. She was not seriously hurt.