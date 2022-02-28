Scott Peterson lawyer can’t shake juror testimony over trial

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawyers trying to overturn Scott Peterson’s conviction in the sordid slaying of his pregnant wife 20 years ago have completed their questioning without shaking a former juror. Richelle Nice is sticking to her crucial testimony that she acted properly before and during his 2004 trial. Peterson’s lawyers say Nice lied on her pre-trial jury questionnaire to get on the panel that convicted Peterson of murdering Laci Peterson. But Nice swore in testimony Friday and again Monday that, while she may have answered juror questions improperly, she did so truthfully. Peterson’s attorneys plan to spend the next two days putting on witnesses they say will contradict Nice’s answers.