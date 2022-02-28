Woman arrested in alleged toddler abduction in Bay Area

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California have arrested a woman on suspicion of abducting a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen. Police say the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while the boy’s mother was unloading groceries Sunday in Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco. An officer found the boy 13 hours after the abduction in the car which was abandoned about 4 miles from where it was stolen. Police say surveillance video implicated 29-year-old Luong Tammy Huynh in the boy’s abduction. She was arrested Monday at her home in San Jose. It was not immediately known if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.