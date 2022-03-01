USC’s Scoles, Butte’s Andrews finalists for CalHOPE Courage

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Scoles and Peter Andrews have faced much adversity throughout their college careers but both are hoping their journey to overcome it will help others. Scoles, a beach volleyball player at Southern California, and Andrews, who plays baseball for Butte College, have been named the first finalists for the CalHOPE Courage Award. The CalHOPE Courage Award is presented by the College Sports Information Directors Association and CalHOPE, a crisis support resource for communities impacted by public health emergencies or national disasters. The award will recognize student-athletes at California colleges and universities who have overcome the stress, anxiety and mental trauma associated with personal hardships, injury or life circumstances.