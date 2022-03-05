No. 17 UCLA beats No. 16 USC 75-68, finishes 2nd in Pac-12

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points and No. 17 UCLA defeated 16th-ranked Southern California 75-68 to claim the No. 2 seed in next week’s Pac-12 Tournament. Jules Bernard added 19 points for the Bruins, who closed the regular season with a 23-6 overall record and a 15-5 mark in the Pac-12. UCLA snapped a five-game skid against the Trojans with its first win in the series since Feb. 28, 2019. The Trojans finished at 25-6 overall and 14-6 in the league. They were led by Isaiah Mobley with 20 points.