Police search for 10 who robbed Roseville jewelry store

Associated Press

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are searching for 10 men suspected of storming a jewelry store and using sledgehammers to smash display cases and steal jewelry. Police in Roseville said the suspects brandished a gun during Friday’s smash-and-grab robbery from the store at the Roseville Galleria mall. A witness video shows the suspects gathering items into bags and running out of the store. One person ran while carrying a sledgehammer. It was the latest organized retail theft in California and across the nation in which groups of individuals shoplift en masse from stores or smash and grab from display cases.