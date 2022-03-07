49ers announce new assistant hires

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have announced several changes to coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff, with Brian Schneider being hired as special teams coordinator and Bobby Slowik and Chris Foerster sharing the offensive coordinator duties. The moves come after the Niners lost several assistants this offseason to other jobs. Slowik will be promoted from passing game specialist to passing game coordinator, while Foerster will add the run game coordinator duties to his role as offensive line coach.