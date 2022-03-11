Jury: California health system did not abuse market power

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal jury ruled that a large Northern California health system did not abuse its market power to drive up costs for consumers and businesses. The verdict Friday followed a monthlong civil trial in a class-action lawsuit against Sutter Health on behalf of more than 3 million employers and people served by the Sacramento-based nonprofit system. The plaintiffs argued unsuccessfully that the company caused nearly $400 million in insurance premium overcharges between 2011-2017. Sutter successfully countered that it did not engage in anticompetitive conduct. Sutter previously agreed to pay $575 million to settle separate claims that it used anti-competitive practices to bump up costs for patients.