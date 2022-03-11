Jussie Smollett starts 150-day jail term in protected status

By DON BABWIN and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jail officials say Jussie Smollett began a 150-day jail sentence for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he staged himself in protective custody. Cook County Judge James Linn on Thursday sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, with five months served in the county jail. He was taken there immediately. Jurors in December found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. His attorneys have said they will appeal both the verdict and Linn’s sentence. Smollett maintained he was innocent and warned he could be killed in jail.