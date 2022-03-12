Hertl, Meier lead Sharks to 5-0 win over Kings

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored two goals, Timo Meier had a goal and two assists and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0. Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto also scored, and Brent Burns and Nick Bonino each had two assists to help the Sharks win consecutive games for the first time in two months. Adin Hill had 29 saves in his first appearance in more than a month to pick up his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career. Cal Peterson had 22 saves for Los Angeles, which was coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at home to San Jose on Thursday night.