Medvedev debuts as No. 1 with easy victory at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev defeated Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. It’s the Russian’s first tournament since ascending to No. 1 in the world. Medvedev made quick work of his Czech opponent, finishing Machac off in just over an hour in the Southern California desert. The Russian won 80% of his first-serve points and saved the lone break point he faced. Earlier this week, Medvedev received a trophy commemorating his status atop the ATP Tour rankings. He displaced Novak Djokovic, who wasn’t allowed to enter the U.S. to play because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19.