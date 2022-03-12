Mets boost staff, get Bassitt from A’s for 2 minor leaguers

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who made a remarkable recovery from a frightening line drive to the head last year, has been traded by the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets for a pair of minor league right-handers. The 33-year-old Bassitt came back late in the season to make two starts in late September, just more than a month after he took a 100 mph line drive to the face on Aug. 17 in Chicago. He underwent surgery for three fractures in his right cheekbone. Immediately after the injury, Bassitt’s right eye was swollen shut. The Mets sent J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller to the A’s.