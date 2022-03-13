3 arrests in 2020 shooting of California college student

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested three men in connection with the shooting death of a college student at a Southern California park two years ago. Officers responding to reports of gunfire at Cesar Chavez Park in Delano found Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez suffering from gunshot wounds on Jan. 2, 2020. The 19-year-old Fresno State student died at the scene. A male victim who was also shot was treated for his injuries at a Kern County hospital. Delano police say they’ve arrested two 18-year-old men and a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder. Investigators haven’t said what the motive was for the shooting.