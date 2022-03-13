Firefighters increase containment of coastal California fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire that prompted evacuations near Santa Barbara is 20% contained. The blaze broke out Saturday in a canyon near Hollister Ranch, a gated subdivision along the Gaviota Coast. Evacuation orders for about 30 homes were downgraded to warnings on Sunday. The Hollister Fire was pushed by erratic winds as it consumed at least 100 acres of dry brush. The cause is under investigation. The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for some of Southern California’s mountains and deserts amid warm temperatures and dry conditions.