Matt Hagan gives Tony Stewart Racing first NHRA victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three-time Funny Car season champion Matt Hagan gave Tony Stewart Racing its first NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series victory Sunday, racing to his first career win at the historic Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. In the final round, Hagan powered his Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT to a run of 3.910-seconds at 330.96 mph to beat Blake Alexander for his 40th career victory and first in three races this year with Tony Stewart Racing. Hagan joined the first-year Tony Stewart Racing team in the offseason and has a No. 1 qualifier and a pair of final rounds for the Stewart-owned team. Tripp Tatum won in Top Fuel, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Karen Stoffer in Pro Stock Motorcycle.