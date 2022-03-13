San Diego homeless residents paid to keep encampments clean

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Homeless residents of downtown San Diego encampments will be paid to pick up trash in their neighborhood as part of a new pilot program. People are paid $2 for every trash brag they bring to a large bin set up in the area twice a week. A nonprofit, the Lucky Duck Foundation, has agreed to provide $20,000 to fund the program over four months. Israel Garcia, who lives in a downtown encampment, tells the Union-Tribune that while it’s not a lot of money, it’s enough for a bus fare to the Social Security office and to get other resources.