California lawmakers vote to increase UC Berkeley enrollment

By JANIE HAR and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to overturn a recent court ruling that would have reduced enrollment at the University of California, Berkeley. The bill that lawmakers unanimously approved Monday will ensure that about 2,600 more students get to attend the school this fall. Earlier this month, the state Supreme Court let stand a lower court ruling that ordered the school to cap its enrollment. The court said the school had failed to comply with a state law requiring them to consider how adding more students would impact the environment. Lawmakers voted to change the law to give universities more time to comply with the law.