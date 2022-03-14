Champion Rams re-sign LT Noteboom, C Allen to 3-year deals

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

Left tackle Joseph Noteboom and center Brian Allen have agreed to three-year deals to stay with the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl champions announced the deal first with Noteboom, who was headed into free agency after four seasons spent largely as Andrew Whitworth’s backup in Los Angeles. A few hours later, the Rams re-signed Allen to keep together most of last season’s offensive line. Noteboom is nearly certain to be the Rams’ starting left tackle next season if Whitworth retires as expected. Noteboom missed the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl last month because of an injury, but he has filled in solidly for Whitworth throughout his career.