Evacuation warnings lifted near Santa Barbara County fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents near a wildfire in coastal Santa Barbara County. The 100-acre Hollister Fire is 50% contained Monday. The blaze erupted Saturday in a canyon near the community of Hollister Ranch. Initial evacuation orders for about 30 homes were downgraded to warnings around noon on Sunday. Elsewhere, A brush fire Sunday night in Los Angeles’ Hansen Dam Recreation Area triggered a significant deployment of resources before it was contained at 4 acres. In far Northern California’s Siskiyou County, the 12-acre Evergreen Fire is 80% contained after triggering evacuations Saturday northeast of Weed, and the Gulch Fire close to the Oregon border is 50% contained at 113 acres.