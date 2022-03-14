Man tackled by LAPD after chase was holding baby in arms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say they chased and tackled a man who turned out to be holding a baby in his arms, who suffered a skull fracture. It happened Feb. 11. Police say they tried to stop a Jeep Wrangler that was moving erratically, leading to a chase during which the vehicle slammed into a flatbed truck. The driver then ran and was tackled, but when he was turned over, police saw he had been holding a 10-month-old baby. It’s unclear if the child was hurt in the car crash, the arrest or elsewhere. The driver, Josue Huerta, is charged with child abuse, drug and other charges.