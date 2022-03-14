Mobley scores season-high 30 as Cavs beat Clippers in OT

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie big man Evan Mobley scored a season-high 30 points and Darius Garland had 24 points and 13 assists, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Los Angeles Clippers 120-111 in overtime. Isaac Okoro added 20 points, including two free throws to open the extra period. Cleveland never trailed after that. The Cavaliers hold a 1 1/2-game lead over Toronto for the sixth playoff spot in the East. Ivica Zubac had 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, and Amir Coffey scored 19 for the Clippers, who only had nine players in uniform. Los Angeles shot 1 of 10 from the field in overtime.