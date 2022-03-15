Baltimore judge orders new look at ‘Serial’ evidence

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge has ordered new testing for evidence in the case of a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial.” News outlets report that Judge Melissa Phinn signed an order Monday mandating that Baltimore police send evidence in the case against Adnan Syed within 15 days to a California crime lab. Last week, prosecutors and Syed’s defense both signed a motion seeking a retest of some of the items collected as evidence in the 1999 killing of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee using DNA technology that was not available for Syed’s trials. Syed is serving a life sentence after his 2000 conviction in Lee’s death. Syed and Lee were high-school classmates who had dated.