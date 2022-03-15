Irish regulator fines Facebook for privacy law violations

By The Associated Press

Ireland’s privacy watchdog has fined Facebook’s parent company, Meta, 17 million euros, or about $19 million, for violating Europe’s privacy law. The regulator, the Data Protection Commission, has been investigating how Meta Platforms Inc. complied with the requirements of the law, known as General Data Protection Regulation, in how it handled personal data in 12 data breach notifications between June and December 2018. The agency said Tuesday that it found that Meta didn’t have the right measures in place to show it could protect EU users’ data. Meta said the fine is about record keeping practices from 2018 that it has since updated, not a failure to protect people’s information.