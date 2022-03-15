Jury hears gunshot-filled 911 call from slain NBA player

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has heard a gunshot-filled 911 call placed by former NBA player Lorenzen Wright on the night he was killed. The phone call was played Tuesday during a prosecutor’s opening statements in the trial of Billy Ray Turner, who is accused of conspiring with Wright’s ex-wife to kill him. Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the death of Wright, a Memphis native and a 6-foot, 11-inch center who had retired from the NBA after playing 13 seasons. Wright’s slaying is one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history.