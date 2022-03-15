Kuemper, Avalanche power play take care of Kings in 3-0 win

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second straight shutout, Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher scored on the power play, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche continued their push for a second straight Presidents’ Trophy by becoming the first team this season to pass the 90-point mark. Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 27 shots for the Kings, who are 1-2-1 in their past four games.