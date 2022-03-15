Northern California gets light rain and snow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A weak storm system is moving through Northern California and forecasters say a stronger system is expected in the drought-stricken state during the weekend. Minimal snow impacts were expected, but chain requirements were in effect early Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 through the Sierra Nevada. Light rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area and downtown Sacramento got just enough precipitation to end a 66-day dry streak. Forecasters say a colder storm system will move in to Northern California on Saturday, with snow levels dropping as low as 3,000 feet. Resort levels could get 6 to 12 inches of snow.