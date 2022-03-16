8 hurt as car smashes into California middle school

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say eight adults have been hurt after a car smashed into a Southern California middle school. No children were injured in the accident Wednesday afternoon at Tomas Rivera Middle School in Perris. The car ended up entirely inside the building. Authorities say the driver and seven staff members were injured, three of them moderately. The rest had minor injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says the cause of the crash is under investigation and the driver is cooperating.