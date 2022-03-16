Bias at issue with jury pool in Nebraska congressman’s trial

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and GRANT SCHULTE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Potential jurors are being questioned about their political views and possible bias against the FBI in the trial of a little-known Republican congressman from Nebraska who’s accused of lying to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions. U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld is asking possible jurors if their views on politics or law enforcement could skew their assessment of the charges or witnesses. U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry declined comment at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles. The case could could cost him his job and freedom. The nine-term congressman faces allegations he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution from a Nigerian billionaire.