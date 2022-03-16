Jaguars hope to never have to spend big again in free agency

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars hope to never need to spend like this again in free agency. Jacksonville committed $260 million, including more than $155 million guaranteed, to add seven free agents who could help reshape a floundering franchise that’s lost 35 of its last 41 games. General manager Trent Baalke says “we hope to get this organization to the point where we’re not relying on free agency as much.” He wants to rely on the draft and be in position to sign those guys to second contracts. It hasn’t happened often in recent years.