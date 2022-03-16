Jury set for Nebraska congressman’s trial on donation charge

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and GRANT SCHULTE

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury of eight women and four men has been seated in the trial of a little-known Republican congressman from Nebraska who’s accused of lying to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian-born billionaire. Opening statements in the trial of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry are scheduled for Thursday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. Earlier, Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. closely questioned possible jurors about their views on politics and law enforcement to gauge if they could assess the case fairly. The conservative nine-term congressman faces allegations he lied to federal investigators about an illegal $30,000 contribution from 2016.