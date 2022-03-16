Northern California sheriff charged with voter fraud resigns

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff has resigned, his attorney said, after being accused of filing false voter registration and nomination papers with a nonpermanent address. The Los Angeles Times reports Del Norte County District Attorney Katherine Micks on Wednesday charged acting Sheriff Randall Waltz with perjury, filing false voter registration and false declaration of candidacy. They are all felonies. He has disputed the allegations. Waltz was appointed sheriff in September after his predecessor resigned. Court documents say Waltz announced plans to run in the primary election but listed a Smith River address where he didn’t permanently reside. Waltz says the address had been legally secured as his permanent residence before he filed election paperwork.