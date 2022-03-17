3 charged in shooting death of news crew security guard

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three men have been charged with killing a security guard while he was protecting a San Francisco Bay Area television news crew. Alameda County prosecutors said the men were charged Thursday for the death of Kevin Nishita last November. He was shot by assailants who tried to steal a KRON-TV news crew’s camera equipment near downtown Oakland. Police say one of the suspects was arrested Wednesday and another was already in the San Francisco county jail on unrelated charges. A third suspect remains at large.