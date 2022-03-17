Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has told Russians in a video posted on social media they’re being lied to about the war in Ukraine. He also accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers’ lives for his own ambitions. Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin. His is one of only 22 accounts the Russian leader follows on Twitter. Schwarzenegger posted his emotional nine-minute video on Twitter, YouTube, Telegram and Instagram. It was subtitled in Russian.