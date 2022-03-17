Most NCAA tourney-tested coaches nestled in South Carolina

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The NCAA Tournament’s South Carolina site for opening-round games is filled with postseason-tested coaches. The list includes five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski with Duke as well as fellow Hall of Famer Tom Izzo with Michigan State. Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, Miami’s Jim Larranaga and Davidson’s Bob McKillop also have their teams in Greenville. Those five coaches in Greenville account for more Final Four appearances and national championships than the rest of the tournament field combined. They also account for more than 3,800 career victories.