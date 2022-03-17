Skip to Content
New Chargers DT Joseph-Day relishing reunion with Staley

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Sebastian Joseph-Day got to learn from some of the best interior defensive linemen of this generation. But it was the teachings of then-defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in 2020 that did as much as anything for Joseph-Day to elevate his game, and their connection was the main factor in the defensive lineman’s decision to sign a three-year, $24 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. Staley and the Chargers will need him to help upgrade their poor run defense.

