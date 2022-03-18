Dodgers sign LHP Tyler Anderson, trade OF Raley to Tampa Bay

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed veteran left-hander Tyler Anderson to a one-year contract. Los Angeles also acquired minor league pitcher Tanner Dodson from Tampa Bay in a trade for outfielder Luke Raley on Friday. The 32-year-old Anderson split last season between Pittsburgh and Seattle. Anderson could be a candidate for a rotation spot for the Dodgers, who aren’t as deep as usual on the mound this season. Raley batted .182 with two homers and four RBIs in 33 games for the Dodgers last season after making his major league debut April 9. Dodson went a combined 5-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 64 strikeouts in the minors last season.