Drought-stricken California imposes new round of water cuts

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year. State water officials said Friday they’ll only give 5% of requested water supplies to contractors of the State Water Project, which provides water for 27 million people and a swath of farmland. That’s in addition to water for critical needs like bathing and drinking. The low allocation means people will be urged to conserve water by using less outside on landscaping and other activities. The announcement comes as California braces for another dry, drought-stricken year. A wet winter didn’t materialize.