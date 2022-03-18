Japanese internment camp in Colorado named historic site

DENVER (AP) — President Biden has signed a bipartisan bill designating a former World War II Japanese American internment camp in rural Colorado as a federal historic site managed by the National Park Service. Camp Amache already qualifies for preservation funds, but the new designation makes the southeastern Colorado landmark eligible for additional federal money. About 120,000 Japanese Americans were held in 10 camps in California, Arizona, Wyoming, Utah, Arkansas and Colorado after they were expelled from their homes under an executive order by President Franklin Roosevelt issued in 1942. More than 7,000 people were interned at Amache between 1942 and 1945.