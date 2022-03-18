Man to be sentenced for California kidnap once called hoax

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who kidnapped and raped a Northern California woman in a crime so bizarre that police at first accused her of committing a hoax has been sentenced to 31 years in state prison. The Solano County district attorney’s office says Matthew Muller will be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to state charges. He is already serving a 40-year federal prison sentence for kidnapping. In 2015, Muller drugged Denise Huskins and her then-boyfriend, dragged the woman from her Vallejo home and held her prisoner before releasing her in Southern California. Accused of lying, the victims later settled a lawsuit with Vallejo city for $2.5 million.