Nadal outlasts teen Alcaraz in 3 sets to go 20-0 on year

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal outlasted Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the BNP Paribas Open final and improve to 20-0 this year. The 21-time major champion staved off three break points in the fifth game of the third set and then broke Alcaraz with a forehand volley winner to go up 5-3. Nadal served out the match with a love game. Alcaraz never appeared rattled playing his vaunted countryman. Nadal was clearly the crowd favorite in the Southern California desert. He will play Taylor Fritz in the final on Sunday.