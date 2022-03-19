Stafford gets contract extension through 2026 with Rams

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. The deal signed by Stafford on Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. Stafford is cashing in on his spectacular debut season with the Rams after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, who traded the 2009 No. 1 overall pick to Los Angeles a year ago. Stafford would be 38 years old in the final season of the extension. Stafford was headed into the final year of his previous contract signed in Detroit, but he repeatedly said he had no interest in looking for a new home.