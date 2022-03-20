Ailing Nadal’s 20-match win streak ends in loss to Fritz

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — American Taylor Fritz upset an ailing Rafael Nadel 6-3, 7-6 (5) to win the BNP Paribas Open and snap the 21-time major champion’s 20-match winning streak this year. Fritz earned the biggest victory of his young career in front of a partisan crowd in Southern California. Nadal needed two medical timeouts during the match. The Spaniard says it was painful to breathe and that limited him in the match. Nadal says he isn’t sure exactly what is ailing him and he hopes to recover before the start of the clay court season next month.