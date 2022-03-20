AP source: Kraken trading Mark Giordano to Maple Leafs

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired veteran defenseman Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken. The move helps Toronto keep pace with division rivals Tampa Bay and Florida that already have added before the NHL trade deadline Monday. The Panthers made another depth trade Sunday by acquiring defenseman Robert Hagg from Buffalo for a sixth-round pick. Florida previously got forward Claude Giroux from Philadelphia and defenseman Ben Chiarot from Montreal. In recent days, Tampa Bay traded multiple first-round picks to Chicago for young forward Brandon Hagel and Boston got defenseman Hampus Lindholm from Anaheim.