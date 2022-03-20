Authorities search for California man after his dog is found

TRAIL, Oregon (AP) — Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Northern California man whose dog was found walking alone near a road in southern Oregon. SF Gate reports Tyler Evans’ dog Ali was spotted Wednesday near Trail, Oregon, a town about an hour north of the California border. His mother says Evans, of California’s Sikskiyou County, went missing in early March and had been accompanied by the black and white dog. Sheriff’s officials in Jackson County, Oregon asked for the public’s help in determining how the dog ended up in the remote area.