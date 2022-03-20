Dodgers LHP Anderson eyes rotation spot, championship chase

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Anderson might become a starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers — it’s why the 32-year-old left-hander’s deal was a “no-brainer” to manager Dave Roberts. A few days into his $8 million, one-year contract, the veteran has a different opportunity in mind: winning a championship. Anderson hasn’t pitched much in the postseason. His resume includes seven innings spanning two outings with the Colorado Rockies in 2017 and ’18. The Dodgers enter the 2022 season with soaring expectations, especially after signing five-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman to a $162 million, six-year deal. Anderson signed a day later.