Man rescued from 16-inch underground pipe in California

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Authoities rescued a man who said he’d been trapped for two days in a 16-inch underground storm drain pipe in Northern California. Contra Costa County fire officials say nearly 50 people needed 3 1/2 hours to rescue the man on Sunday evening in Antioch. He wasn’t injured. Authorities say the man told them he’d become trapped after crawling into the pipe two days earlier. Passersby finally heard his cries for help and contacted authorities. They didn’t immediately say why he had crawled into the pipe.