Max Muncy returns to Dodgers’ lineup with spring appearance

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Muncy is back on the diamond for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He returned Monday in the Cactus League against the Chicago White Sox, playing third base, striking out, and drawing a walk in three innings. He was the Dodgers’ regular first baseman last season, but with the signing of Freddie Freeman, the 31-year-old will return to his former utility role, playing some third and second and serving as a DH. Muncy suffered a torn ligament in his left elbow in the Dodgers’ final regular-season game last season and missed the team’s postseason run.