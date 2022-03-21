No injuries after freight train derails east of Los Angeles

COLTON, Calif. (AP) — A Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derailed in Southern California on Monday, sending 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks. No injuries were reported after the derailment around 7:30 a.m. near Colton in San Bernardino County. Union Pacific says one of the cars carrying wood caught fire but the flames were quickly extinguished. TV helicopter footage shows several rail cars flipped over with lumber spilled across the tracks. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.