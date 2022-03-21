Video shows teacher leading preschoolers in anti-Biden chant

NORCO, Calif. (AP) — A California private school has apologized to parents after a teacher shared a video of her leading preschool students in a chant denouncing President Joe Biden. The video obtained by ABC 7 News in Los Angeles shows the unnamed teacher at Turning Point Christian School asking the 4- and 5-year-olds, “Who’s our president?” When they answer in unison, “Biden,” the teacher then asks, “What do we want to do with him?” The students shout back, “We want him out!” Parent Christina McFadden says the video from the President’s Day lesson was shared last month through the school’s messaging app, before it was taken down.